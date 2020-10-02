Bhumi Pendekar has been on a roll ever since her new release on Netflix 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. Known for her unapologetic attitude, the actress recently suggested an alternate career option for Bajirao of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and it is bound to leave you in splits.

On Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' fame Bhumi took Ranveer's name when asked to suggest an actor who would ace the role of 'Sex Upchaar Doctor' in real life. Pendekar instantly took Ranveer's name giving host Neha and well as all the listeners a good laugh.

Bhumi Pendekar on Ranveer Singh's 'Sex' hacks

Bhumi was seen having a gala time with Neha on her show wherein her alternate job for Ranveer Singh watched maximum attention. When Neha asked who can be the 'Sex Upchaar Doctor' (Sexologist) from Bollywood, she took the Gully Boy's fame name. Supporting her answer she said, "I think he will have some great hacks."

When Bhumi auditioned Ranveer Singh for Band Baja Baraat

Talking more about the actor, Bhumi revealed that she has not only known Ranveer as an actor and colleague but has also auditioned him for his first film, 'Band Baja Baraat'. She said, "I'm actually in the audition, it's on YouTube."

Praising Ranveer for his versatility and energy-level on the silver screen, Bhumi continued to state, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I've heard from Shanoo (Sharma, casting director at Yash Raj Films) he is as authentic as it gets."

Bhumi Pendekar on lockdown, movies and 'conservation of the planet'

Bhumi Pendekar, who will be next seen in G Ashok's horror-thriller Durgavati also talked about her lockdown experiences with Neha. She stated that some days were 'good' while sometimes she was all caught up in her 'third world problems', but above all, she feels blessed to be safe amid the pandemic.

She said, "You know I had these great summer plans but then I think about it and I'm like, 'Bhumi, your problems are so first world, get a grip on your life and just be thankful that you are in this safe space with your family.' They are safe and you know as actors, we are one of the few people that still have their shop rolling. Let's be real. That's very rare and we are very blessed."

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in Kapil Dev's biopic 83, alongside Deepika Padukone. In the past few weeks, Ranveer and Deepika have been constantly making headline due to the leaked 'Drug Chats' with Deepika Padukone's involvement in the same.

The NCB summoned Mastani Deepika Padukone for the drug investigations where she was found to be the admin of the drug chats that are linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Deepika confessed her involvement in the drug chat with manager Karishma Prakash but denied consuming any banned narcotics.