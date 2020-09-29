Bachna Ae Haseeno lo Ranbir Kapoor ka birthday aagaya! Hearthrob of Bollywood and Alia Bhatt's beau turns 38 today. Wishes poured in for the birthday boy in large numbers. How can his birthday be complete without his lady love Alia's wish?

Alia Bhatt posted a picture of Ranbir from his birthday celebrations, in which he can be seen posing with his birthday cakes, and the Sadak 2 actress wrote: "Happy birthday, 8" with a heart icon.

The comment section was filled with blessings and warm wishes for the actor. From future sister-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, commenting' How Sweet' to Riddhima Kapoor Sahani commenting with a heart.

Well, if love poured in haters on social media sprew venom with nasty comments. Despite Alia's comment section on Instagram, restricted haters found a way to vent out.

Here's why Alia Bhatt's heartwarming birthday wish for beau Ranbir Kapoor became the butt of jokes for Instagrammers.

Alia Bhatt wrote: Happy birthday 8, what we guess is she missed the number 3, or maybe a typo. This was enough for netizens to have a field day.

Walk down the memory lane

For the unversed, here is some trivia about his first meeting with Alia, more than a decade and a half ago. Did you know that if things had gone differently, they would have been launched together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Balika Vadhu?

At the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2017, Ranbir revealed that he even did a photoshoot with Alia for Balika Vadhu, and has been a 'fan' of her since then. He said that he enjoyed her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway and was blown away by her range of emotions.

Interestingly, Alia has indeed been relatively constant with her affection for Ranbir. She admitted to having a massive crush on him during her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2013 and even said that she wished to marry him. She also reminisced about their awkward interaction on the phone shortly after the release of Rockstar in 2011.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmāstra.

Team International Business Times, India wishes Ranbir Kapoor a very happy and a delighted birthday.