The most popular Malayalam film franchise, Drishyam, is known for its unpredictable storytelling and mind-bending twists. Mohanlal's iconic character George Kutty is loved by many. But did you know he was not the first one to be approached with the script of this movie?

The crime thriller Drishyam is unanimously the most loved crime thriller franchise. The film surprised people so much that it was also remade in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Even the audience who watched these versions were stunned after watching the film. But the surprising fact is that senior actor Mohanlal was not the first choice for this film.

Not Mohanlal, but his dear friend Mammootty, was the one who was approached first for the film. The director Jeethu Joseph, after completing the script work, headed straight to meet the actor Mammootty to discuss the script. However, being such a massive project, he politely rejected the offer. The reason was that the actor had already done several roles in the same genre. Hence, he decided not to play the same kind of role again.

Later, the project was pitched to Mohanlal. He showed a great interest in the script and agreed to act in it. But actually, it was Mammootty who suggested actress Meena to act in this project. Hence, the character was given to her.

As we all know, the rest is history. Drishyam became a blockbuster hit at the Box Office. The first instalment was released in 2013. The makers then came up with a sequel in 2021. Which again created a huge talk and massive success. The part was also remade in several other languages and received the same response. The franchise received lots of love and appreciation from the fans.