The wait is finally over, and Mohanlal fans are in a state of ecstasy as the actor's upcoming movie Ram has eventually got a release date.

According to a recent tweet from film analyst and industry expert Sreedhar Pillai, Ram will most probably hit the theaters during the Onam season.

Touted to be a high-voltage action thriller being made in two parts, Ram marks the fourth collaboration between filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal after the successful Drishyam franchise.

Jeethu Joseph, in several previous interviews, had mentioned that Ram will be a film that is being made with a huge budget, and it will be shot in various foreign locations.

It should be noted that Jeethu had planned to release the film in 2020, but the shooting was postponed several times due to Covid-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sreedhar Pillai also revealed that the online streaming right of Ram has been snapped by Amazon Prime Video for a record price.

Apart from Mohanlal, Ram also stars Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, and Adil Hussain in other prominent roles.

If Ram hits the theaters during the Onam season, it will most probably lock horns with Dulquer Salmaan's most anticipated movie of the year King of Kotha.

King of Kotha is also a big-budget movie, and it is being directed by Abhilash Joshy, son of legendary filmmaker Joshy.

King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Prasanna and Rithika Singh in other crucial roles.

As Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan are expected to lock horns in the upcoming Onam season, the Mollywood box-office is expected to witness a high-octane clash, and at this moment, it is impossible to predict the winner who will come out with flying colors.