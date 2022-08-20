Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Sita Ramam has done exceptionally well at the worldwide box office in two weeks.

The movie has earned Rs 14 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.04 crore in Nizam region. It has made a collection of Rs 2.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.26 crore in Ceded.

In Andhra, the multilingual flick has raked in Rs 13.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.25 crore.

The Telugu flick has earned Rs 29.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 15.55 crore.

In Kerala, the film has raked in Rs 6.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.56 crore. Whereas in Karnataka, it has grossed Rs 4.2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.68 crore.

The movie has raked in Rs 6.7 crore in Tamil Nadu with a distributors' share of Rs 2.68 crore.

In the overseas centres, Sita Ramam has collected Rs 9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.05 crore. From the rest of the world, it has earned Rs 3.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.48 crore.

The movie has grossed Rs 59.7 crore a the worldwide box office with a distributors' share of Rs 28 crore.

The movie has been declared a blockbuster by the trade trackers.

Sita Ramam is a period drama romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur (in her Telugu film debut), Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth.

Set in 1964, Lieutenant Ram, an orphan army officer serving at the Kashmir border, gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and propose his love.