Even as the countdown has started for the release of Sita Ramam, here comes the first review of the Telugu film. Well, it has got a positive response from overseas.

Sita Ramam Review

A self-proclaimed reviewer, who posts reviews for all the big movies, has said that it is one of the best Telugu films of 2022. "First Review #SitaRamam from Overseas Censor !! One of the Best Telugu film of 2022 ! A Beautiful Tale with engaging moments! @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika gave Top Notch Performances! Music & Climax is the Soul of movie ! Go for it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 ( 3.5*/5* ). [sic]," Umair Sandhu tweeted.

This has given boost for Sita Ramam and expected to help the movie to get a good start at the box office.

The film has Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles. Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhumika Chawla, and others are in the cast.

PS Vinod is handling the cinematography, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing and Vishal Chandrasekhar's music in Sita Ramam, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

It is an action romance directed by Hanu Ragavapudi forming part of the crew. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Lieutenant Ram in this film

Prabhas' Message to Fans

Meanwhile, Baahubali Prabhas has appealed fans to watch Sita Ramam.

"Some films are meant to be watched in theatres. I saw the trailer and visuals of Sita Ramam. The makers went to Russia and Kashmir to shoot the film. This is a film that should be watched in theatres," India Today quoted him as saying at the pre-release event of the film on Thursday.

He added, "The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge. For example, do we stop going to the temple because there's a pooja room at home? For people in cinema, theatres are our temples. It's because of you. We should watch Sita Ramam in theatres. We have Rashmika, who's the most-wanted heroine. We have a huge star cast too. We should watch it in theatres."