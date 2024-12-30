Mohanlal made his big directorial debut with Barroz in 2024, after spending 44 long years in the film industry; the film also starred him in the lead role. Over the last four decades, the actor has successfully been able to captivate audiences and create unparalleled stardom. When the news of him directing a film came out in the news, many were surprised, but most thought that this was indeed a long time due and that the actor should have tried his hand at direction long ago.

In an interview with Screen, the actor shed light on his directorial debut and also spoke about why it is the ultimate need of the hour for younger colleagues and his fellow contemporaries to try and innovate as much as possible. He reminded the audience that his films like 'Kaalapani' were innovative in their ways, and they did take a risk with more such films only to experiment and learn.

The actor said, "When we made Kaalapani (1996), it was a pan-Indian film for its time. We thought many more pan-Indian films would follow, but no one attempted it until years later. Similarly, we did Vanaprastham (1999), the first international co-production."

He further added, "We are always trying something new, but we can only do so much. Others need to step in and take these initiatives forward." The 64-year-old star further shared that India has "unbelievable resources, talented technicians and exceptional actors. We can compete with Hollywood and create amazing films from India."

Mohanlal made his acting debut with 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' on December 25, 1980, and very interestingly, 44 years down the line, the release date of the first film he directed is the same. However, this was not a pre-planned strategy at all; 'Barroz' was supposed to be released earlier, but the film had to undergo varied issues and also got majorly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the making of the film, Mohanlal said, "This is like an offering from my side to the audience for the care, love and respect they have given me all these years. I had to give them something back for all that. When I got the chance to direct a movie, I thought I'd create something no one has ever done before."

Mohanlal's directorial debut is a 3-D Malayalam film, which is a children's fantasy tale that surrounds a ghost named 'Barroz' who has been guarding Vasco Da Gama's treasure in Goa for 400 years.