Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has been hospitalized after he developed high fever and breathing issues, local media outlets reported.

According to reports, the actor has been advised to take medications for five days, and he was asked to avoid public interactions.

Mohanlal admitted to AIMS

Media reports noted that the actor is currently admitted to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Cochin.

"This is to certify that I have examined Mr. Mohanlal, 64 years old male. He is having complaints of high grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days rest, and to avoid crowded places," said Gireesh Kumar, professor of Medicine in AIMS, in a medical bulletin.

Mohanlal fans awaiting the release of Barroz

Mohanlal fans all across the nation are currently awaiting the release of his new movie Barroz, which also marks the actor's directorial debut.

Mohanlal, himself, plays the lead role in the movie which is being made with a mammoth budget.

The film is sent to hit the screens on October 3.

Recently, Mohanlal had visited the victims of landslides in Wayanad. During his visit, Mohanlal also announced Rs.3 crores as a donation to the victims via his NGO Vishwa Shanthi Foundation.

(This is developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)