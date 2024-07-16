After months of anxious wait, the much-awaited trailer of Manorathangal has now been released. Based on legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair's books, this anthology flick marks the union of some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry.

The trailer of the film began on an interesting note, with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan presenting the clip to the audience.

In the trailer, Kamal Haasan noted that MT Vasudevan Nair is synonymous with the modernity of Malayalam literature.

Manorathangal: All you need to know

Later, the trailer showcases glimpses from short movies based on the writer's books.

The list of shorts included in the anthology film is as follows.

Olavum Theeravum , directed by Priyadarshan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role

Kadugannawa Oru Yathra , directed by Ranjith, featuring Mammootty in the lead role

Kazchcha directed by Shyamaprasad

Shilalikhitham directed by Priyadarshan

Vilpana directed by MT Vasudevan Nair's daughter Aswathy V Nair

Sherlock , directed by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role

Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam directed by Jayaraj

Abhayam Thedi Veendum directed by Santhosh Sivan

Kadalkkattu directed by Rathish Ambattu

The trailer of the film was very impressive, and audiences are now praising the makers for bringing several acting talents under one umbrella.

Manorathangal to be released on OTT

The production of this anthology movie began in 2021. The filming of Manorathangal was apparently delayed several times due to Covid-related restrictions.

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also stars Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Madhoo, Vineeth, and Surabhi Lakshmi in different episodes.

It has been previously reported that OTT giant Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of Manorathangal. However, Netflix later backed out of the project citing creative differences.

After months of talks, it has been now reported that Zee5 has bagged the OTT rights of Manorathangal.

The anthology film will be released online on Zee5 on August 15, on the occasion of India's Independence Day.