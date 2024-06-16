Kannappa featuring Vishnu Manchu is one of the most awaited films from the Telugu industry. Since its announcement, it has generated significant excitement. Recently, a trailer for this fantasy drama was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival.

Vishnu Manchu announced on social media that the teaser would be released on June 14 across all platforms. Following this the makers have now released the first teaser of this multi-starrer film.

The teaser begins with scenes of people riding horses through a jungle. As it continues, it highlights a character who single-handedly defeats over 50 warriors. The teaser concludes by revealing Vishnu Manchu's character named Thinnodu.

Further into the teaser, we see intense combat scenes featuring Vishnu Manchu as his character embarks on a challenging quest to win a fierce battle. The teaser also gives brief glimpses of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar suggesting that both will play important roles in the movie.

Fans quickly reacted to these glimpses on social media particularly on X. One fan commented, "Just a 1-second shot of the eye of #Prabhas from #Kannappa is creating more buzz than the #KalkiFirstSingle announcement!". Another added, "Akshay Kumar and Prabha's shots in #Kannappa are thrilling."

Kannappa is a Telugu fantasy drama that tells the story of a devoted worshiper of Shiva. The film follows the journey of Kannappa, an atheist hunter who becomes a dedicated follower of Lord Shiva and ultimately sacrifices his own eyes to show his devotion.

In addition to Vishnu Manchu, the film stars Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi and Kaushal Manda. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh the film also features brief but impactful appearances by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Prabhas.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898AD and the shoot of Salaar 2 is pending yet.