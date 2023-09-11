There are strong indications that the actor Prabhas might be joining forces with Vishnu Manchu for the highly ambitious film 'Kannappa.' While there's been no official confirmation as yet, reports suggest that Prabhas is set to take on a significant role in this grand project.

Vishnu Manchu embarked on this monumental journey with director Mukesh Kumar Singh in August, and expectations are running high for 'Kannappa.' Recent reports have added a new layer of grandeur to the project, with the potential inclusion of Prabhas in the cast. When a tweet hinted at Prabhas's involvement, Vishnu Manchu's response, in which he shared the tweet with the words "Har Har Mahadev," has left fans buzzing with anticipation. Although the tweet doesn't explicitly confirm Prabhas's participation, it's seen as a strong indication of his involvement.

Multistar Project

But Prabhas isn't the only superstar linked to 'Kannappa.' Rumours are swirling about other prominent figures in the film industry also joining the project. At this point, the names of these potential stars remain tightly under wraps.

The auspicious pooja ceremony for 'Kannappa' took place in mid-August, officially marking the commencement of this epic venture. The film is jointly produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, and shooting is expected to kick off soon.

For the uninitiated, this potential collaboration between Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu isn't their first encounter on screen. Prabhas previously made a voice cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu's 2012 film 'Denikaina Ready,' a remake of the 1999 Malayalam film 'Udayapuram Sulthan.'

The Project

'Kannappa' is poised to be a game-changer in Vishnu Manchu's career, and the film was officially announced with a grand puja ceremony. The movie is said to draw inspiration from the life of Bhakta Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. 'Kannappa' promises to be a larger-than-life, historical masterpiece with a substantial budget and extravagant sets, positioning it as a pan-India film with an ambitious vision.