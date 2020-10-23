Telugu superstar Prabhas turns 41st birthday today. The actor has a huge fanbase not just in South India but across the globe. The actor raised the bar high with his performance in Bahubali. The international superstar is known for performing high octane action sequences and is therefore monikered as 'Rebel star'.

Other than excelling at making people swoon over his performances on the big screen, he is also a humanitarian at heart. Recently, Prabhas announced that he would be taking care of forest land in Telangana for one year and also donated Rs 2 crore for the same. Also, the actor donated Rs 1.5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help people affected by the Hyderabad floods.

There is no stopping the actor as he has announced three mega projects during the lockdown.

On the occasion of Prabhas's birthday, IBTimes, India brings to you interesting facts about the actor, his future projects and what makes him the man of the hour as Twitter trends #HappyBirthdayPrabhas.

Early childhood

Prabhas is born in Chennai which is native of Mogalturu village of West Godavari district. He is the youngest of three children, with an elder brother Pramod Uppalapati and sister Pragathi. His uncle is Telugu actor Krishnam Raju Uppalapati. Prabhas attended the DNR School, Bhimavaram and graduated with a B.Tech. Degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.

Nickname

Few of his nicknames are Prabha, Pubsi and Mr.Perfect.

Journey in Tollywood

He started his career in Tollywood in the year 2002 with Eeshwar movie while he became famous as a star hero with Varsham movie which was released in 2004. Apart from acting prabhas has also made into dubbing by lending his voice to Manchu Vishnu for Denikaina Ready movie.

Bollywood Films

Prabhas has started his career in Bollywood too. He did a cameo role in 'Action Jackson'. This was the beginning of his career in Bollywood.

Trivia

Did you know he didn't sign any movie for a period of 3 years after signing Baahubali and he wanted to give all time and attention to S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali?

Fitness

For the film, Baahubali he got trained himself for three years, he was under a strict diet, and his fitness regime included losing and gaining weight. Lakshman Reddy trained him for Baahubali. The marvellous trainer is Mr.World 2010.

The makers of Baahubali loved his dedication towards fitness; they decided to gift the star gym equipment worth 1.5 crores.

Is Prabhas single?

Well, yes, he is single. However, as per reports, Prabhas would relinquish his bachelorhood after the release of 'Adipurush'.

His Best Friends

His best friends in the industry are Gopichand and Allu Arjun. Rana also became his best friend after working closely with him in Baahubali.

His Favorite Hero

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro is his favourite hero.

His Favorite Heroine

Our young rebel star's favourite heroines are Jayasudha, Trisha & Shreya.

His Favorite Director

His favourite director is Rajkumar Hirani. He watched 'Munna Bhai MBBS' and '3 Idiots' for more than 20 times.

His Favorite Movie

Geethanjali and Baktha Kannappa

His Favorite Book

Fountain Head

His Favorite Game

Volleyball

His Favorite Colour

He likes Black

His Favorite Food

Prabhas loves chicken biryani very much.

Forthcoming films

Radhe Shyam

Recently, the makers revealed the first look of the superstar. Co-star Pooja Hegde wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam!."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam version. Apart from Pooja and Prabhas, the love saga also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Banerji, Murali Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

Adipurush

Just when Prabhas announced his upcoming film Adipurush, fans went crazy and flooded the internet expressing their excitement. A period drama set 7,000 years ago, the film will see Prabhas as Ram while superstar Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the 'Lankesh.' Saif's character is said to be lethal and brutal in the film. Prabhas announced the film along with a teaser and logo of Adipurush which is said to be a 3D action-drama.

Prabhas wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!" The picture shows a big letter 'A' that features images of different creatures.

Adipurush will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens in 2022. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Tseries.

Prabhas 21

The superstar announced that he would be collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in his next film. The multi-lingual mega-production by director Nag Ashwin is yet untitled and is slated to release in 2022. It will be Prabhas' 21st film.

Announcing the film with a video, Vyjayanthi Movies had earlier written, "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR Heart suit." At the same time, Deepika wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey..."

Deepika Padukone wishes co-star Prabhas on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Dearest @actorprabhas Wishing you good health and happiness always! Hope you have a great year!" She added a wink emoticon with it. Along with the wish, she shared a monochrome photo of the actor and wished him on his special day.

Since last evening, Prabhas has been getting a lot of love from his friends and fans on social media. From actors to colleagues to fans, all have sent their love to the Radhe Shyam actor on his birthday.

Celebs wish Prabhas on his birthday!

Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati wish Baahubali star.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nithiin, Raashi Khanna and several other Tollywood stars took to social media to wish Prabhas on his 41st birthday.

