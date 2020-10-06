Renowned Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film actress Kajal Aggarwal is finally taking marital vows with her long term beau Gautham Kitchlu. Yes, you heard that right. The actress took to her Instagram post and confirmed the wedding date and venue.

Kajal to get married on October 30 in Mumbai

In an endearing Instagram post revealing that the two will tie the knot on October 30, Kajal wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families.

This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years, and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

This will be the first celebrity wedding to be held in Mumbai post lockdown. It is expected to be a very intimate affair hosted by Kajal's parents – textile businessman Suman Aggarwal and her mother Vinay Aggarwal, who is also her manager.

Who is Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal's fiance?

Kajal's beau's correct name is Gautam Kitchlu, and he's a design enthusiast and entrepreneur who runs Discern Living – an e-commerce venture for interior design and home decor solutions. Gautam is an alumnus of Cathedral & John Connon School, after which he studied at Tufts University, and later at INSEAD. Before founding Discern Living, he worked as a Vice President with FabFurnish and as the CEO of a lifestyle brand – The Elephant Company.

How did the two love birds meet?

Not much is known about Kajal and Gautam's relationship. However, several reports suggest that its an 'arranged-love marriage.'

Meanwhile, Kajal Agarwal's younger sister Nisha Agarwal is also an actress, in 2013 she married to a Mumbai based businessman, and they have a son Ishaan Valecha.

Celebs wish Kajal

As soon as the announcement was made, actors Fahadh Faasil and Hansika took to the comments section to congratulate her. Along with them, Kajal's ardent fans congratulated her on her wedding with businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

Some unseen pictures of Kajal and Gautam are breaking the internet!

They look beautiful together.?

I'm glad she's not marrying some ugly producer just for money like most other actresses do. https://t.co/TGhBfBj2QU pic.twitter.com/lDmUDZfhnB — Meher (@Meher7748) October 6, 2020

Here's wishing Kajal and Gautam all the very best for their future endeavours.