Nothing has gone right for West Indies in the two days so far. An injury to Jason Holder, the absence of Kemar Roach and then a lost toss. India piled on the runs, their bowlers never looked threatening on a pitch was superb to bat on. Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, and then Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries while Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on their respective tons.

India piled on 649 runs in the first innings and then a tired and weary batting line-up were blown away by the Indian bowlers. When the day ended, the visitors had lost six wickets and had not even put up 100 runs on the board.

West Indies have not competed enough in the two days

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and said that this particular West Indies does not have the quality to compete even in India's Ranji Trophy, let alone in International cricket.

With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga ? #INDvsWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2018

It was a day when Ravindra Jadeja shone with his all-round skills, got to his maiden century, then got a wicket and then played a rather comical part in a run-out.

"Obviously, after 9 years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment. Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred, but threw my wicket away. I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds in the international level too," Jadeja said after the day's play.

The Indian bowlers were on song when they had the ball in their hands and reduced the visitors for 49 for five. When the stumps were drawn, West Indies had lost six wickets for just 94 runs. The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped a wicket each as one batsman was run-out.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli got to his 24th Test ton and bettered Sunil Gavaskar's record of taking 125 innings to achieve the feat. Also, when he played an exquisite off-drive towards cover which got him a boundary, he became the first Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in three consecutive years.