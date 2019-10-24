Fans' obsession to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married has now gone to a different level altogether. Last month, Alia and Ranbir's fan-made wedding picture had grabbed eyeballs on the internet and just a couple of days ago, a fake wedding invite, featuring the couple and their families, had gone viral on social media. The card said that the duo would tie-the-knot on January 22, 2020 at 5 pm at Umaid Bhavan Palace. While Alia's mother Soni Razdan had rubbished the reports, the latest rumour suggest that Ranbir and Alia would be getting married in November in France.

If a report in iDiva is to believed, Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot on November 8, 9 and 10 in France. The report also says that Ranbir has had several meetings with designer Sabyasachi for their wedding outfits. Alia was recently spotted at the airport leaving a foreign trip at an undisclosed location and it just added more fuel to the fire.

It is also being said that chef Ritu Dalmia, who was responsible for bringing out all the delicacies at Anushka and Virat's wedding in Italy, has been approached for catering at Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

In fact, when Alia was surrounded by the paparazzi at the airport trying to confirm the wedding news, she doesn't deny or confirm the news and just turned her head around, wore a chirpy smile on her face and replied, "Kya bataun?"

There were reports that Ranbir had asked Mahesh Bhatt for Alia's hand in marriage and the two will get married in 2020. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

However, there had been no official confirmation about Ranbir and Alia's impending wedding.