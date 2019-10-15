Alia Bhatt absolutely adores Kareena Kapoor Khan, and when someone expresses views on people they respect so much, he or she often gets carried away with their words. That is what happened with the Kalank actress.

A video has come up on social media from a panel discussion at Jio MAMI Film Festival, where Alia, Kareena and Karan Johar were discussing on certain topics.

While expressing her opinion on Kareena, Alia whole heartedly praised the actress for her dedication to work, for managing a career even after marriage and child, and also for her style statements.

However, while doing so, Alia lost control of her tongue, and went on to use the F word. Immediately, everyone in the audience burst into laughter, as an embarrassed Alia tried to hide her face. Bebo too could not stop her laughter.

"How reckless she was, even with her choices. She kept doing films, and even now she is doing films after films. One would think that life slows down after marriage or after having child, but that did not happen for her at all. So she has always been super motivating, a great inspiration for all of us. We look at her pictures everyday coming out of gym, and we are like, 'Can she get any hotter? Can she just stop?'," the actress said at the event.

Nonetheless, the blunder happened when she added, "Rocking that track pant and chappal with a pout, it's just f**king!" Realising that she used the F word at a public gathering, Alia immediately shut her mouth up, and started laughing as she tried to hide her face.

On the other side, a shocked Kareena exclaimed, "What just happened!". Karan, who initially did not understand what happened, came up with a funny response when Kareena told him what Alia uttered. "Is this how I raised you?" Karan questioned jokingly.

It was indeed a hilarious situation. Watch the video below: