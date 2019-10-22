It seems Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans are unable to keep calm and wait for the duo to take the marital plunge. Barely a month after a fake wedding picture of the two had gone viral, now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's fake wedding invite has gone viral.

A fake wedding invite, featuring the two and their families, is going viral on social media. The card says that the duo would tie-the-knot on January 22nd, 2020 at 5 pm at Umaid Bhavan Palace. The card says, "Mrs. Neetu Kapoor and Mr Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the sagan ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya. (sic)"

Now, another video of Alia at the airport surrounded by paparazzi asking her about the wedding news has gone viral. A chirpy and bubbly Alia can be seen turning pink as she says, "Kya bataun?" However, she doesn't deny or confirm the news.

While both the families seem too fond of each-other, none of them have ever said anything about their marriage. Infact, Soni Razdan had even said that Alia should take her time as she is too young.

Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt on the other hand had spoken at length in an interview with The Telegraph. Bhatt had said, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

In an interview with IANS previously, Bhatt had said, "I have never spoken about my children's private lives. They are adults and it is their prerogative. I would never demean and belittle them by talking about it in public. It's their right and if they want to talk about it or to remain silent about it; it's their choice. I respect what they do with their life."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would be seen in Ayan Mukerji's – Brahmastra – featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The film would be Bollywood's first sci-fi period film.