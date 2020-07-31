The novel coronavirus is now spreading chaos in all nooks of the world. With more than 6,71,000 deaths and 17 million positive cases, the pandemic is showing no signs of leaving humanity. As panic looms up, a top expert has now warned that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will make use of this opportunity to develop a bioweapon that could trigger doomsday on the planet.

North Korea making use of pandemic outbreak

These shocking remarks were made by Andrew Weber, who was assistant secretary of Defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs during the Obama administration. According to Weber, North Korea will make use of the pandemic to buy equipment from western countries, and later, after containing this pathogen, Pyongyang will use them to build deadly bioweapons.

"North Korea could use this legitimate vaccine aspiration as a way to enhance their biotechnology capability. They could buy equipment from Western or Chinese sources that would be necessary for their vaccine effort, and then next year they could turn around and use it to produce biological weapons," said Weber, Politico reports.

Pyongyang's sinister deeds to continue

This is not the first time that Weber is making shocking allegations against North Korea. Last year, Weber had alleged that Kim Jong-un is more likely to use biological weapons than nukes.

"The program is advanced, underestimated and highly lethal," Weber told New York Times.

Bruce Bennett, a defense researcher at the RAND Corporation revealed the current scenario of this pandemic outbreak is providing a unique chance for North Korea to develop deadly weapons.

"Anything coronavirus-related is going to be viewed as humanitarian and humanitarian things are not prohibited by sanctions. You have to get item by item approval, but there have been lots of humanitarian shipments. Lots of stuff could be flowing in that," said Bennett.

Interestingly, Russian intelligence had also warned in 1993 that North Korea was conducting research with anthrax, cholera, bubonic plague and smallpox pathogens.