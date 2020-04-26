North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un is the centre of mysteries and controversies. Is the dictator dead? Is his health condition deteriorating? Where is Kim Jong Un? A lot of such questions are being raised about the North Korea leader as the world is speculating various possibilities based on inside intelligence and satellite imagery. But the ground reality or the hard truth remains unknown as what happens in the sealed borders of North Korea stays in North Korea, LITERALLY!

The rumours about Kim Jong Un's death picked up credibility after Korean Peninsula expert and chairman of the board of The World and Northeast Asia Peace Forum stated that the news cannot be completely considered as fake. Adding to that, reports coming in from China suggested that a team of doctors were sent to North Korea to assess the NK leader's health condition. But the trail of evidence that proves Kim Jong Un's death is not limited to just this.

Solid source confirms Kim's death

Vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television, a Beijing-backed satellite TV channel, who is also a niece of a Chinese foreign minister, revealed on Weibo that Kim Jong Un is dead and the claim is backed by a "very solid source." The post has since been removed, but not before it was widely circulated on social media.

A lot of social media posts have added to the ongoing speculations about Kim Jong Un's death.

Kim Jong Un MIA

Kim Jong Un isn't usually the one to shy away from public appearances. Doubts were raised after his absence from an important event on April 15, which honours the founder of the country, Kim's late grandfather Kim Il Sung. That is when the international media noticed his absence. In addition to that, there were no photos of Kim supervising any kind of weaponry testing, which is pretty common in the country.

Even though Donald Trump was quick to rubbish rumours about his death, all evidence (circumstantial) points to the contrary. CNN had reported about Kim's heart surgery, post which he was hospitalised. None of this has been confirmed by the local papers, which is to be expected from the home-run media.

With no activity seen in the Korean peninsula to suggest Kim's health status, a train reportedly belonging to the leader was parked at the Leadership Railway Station, commercial satellite imagery has revealed. The train's presence in the station used exclusively by the Kim family could be an indication Kim is staying at an elite area on the country's eastern coast.

Kim Jong Un's succession

With consistent reports about Kim's death, there are questions and speculations about who will sit on the throne. Kim, 36, is the third supreme leader of the hermit kingdom of North Korea. With his falling, Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong could sit on the throne. Besides the royal bloodline, there's the case of her being by her brother's side in all important decisions.

But it's not like there won't be resistance. Kim Jong Chol, Kim Jong Un's only surviving brother sees a stronger chance of sitting on the throne as a male heir. Details about Kim's children are scanty. Reports suggest he has a son, aged about 10. So any chances of succession from Kim's children are also low.

Rumours? That's all they are?

Kim Jong Un's last appearance was on April 11 and his absence from the public eye for such a long duration is bound to raise questions. Unless officially confirmed, treat these rumours as just that - RUMOURS!