Actress Nora Fatehi has stunned everyone with her sexy and killer dance moves in the music video of the item song O Saki Saki from John Abraham's Batla House, which is set for release on August 15.

Nora Fatehi is one of popular item dancers from Bollywood. She is known to spark up the place whereever she goes. She gathered unfathomable amount of fame from her hit song Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate. She is back to light up screens on fire with another fiery dance number O Saki Saki from Batla House.

O Saki Saki is the remix version of the song from Sanjay Gupta's Musafir, which was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. Tanishk Bagchi has rewritten the lyrics for the remix version, which has the vocals by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak. Koena Mitra sizzled in the original version, whereas Nora Fatehi is seen shaking her hips in the new version.

T-Series, which has bankrolled Batla House, released the music video of song O Saki Saki on its YouTube channel on July 15. This remix version was an instant hit with the music lovers, not just for its vocals or music, but also for Nora Fatehi's fiery dance moves, which are going to among the biggest highlights of Batla House.

The music video of O Saki Saki has registered over 16 million views on YouTube in less than a day. Many including some celebs like Mouni Roy, Raja Kumari, Evelyn Sharma, Milap and Himansh Kohli were awestruck by the song. What has stunned them the most is Nora Fatehi's killer dance moves and oomph. Here is what the music lovers have to say about the video.

467Daisy: I think my phone was going to catch fire. How so hot Nora??? Amazing dance!

Er. Susheel Dogra: We dont want KATRINA.. MALAIKA, or anyone else... NORA IS HIGHLY TALENTED.. AND NAIL ITEM SONGS.. WE WANT NORA...

Monika Akter: Nora is seriously amazing in this song.. she puts a lot of effort nd gives her best. as always of course

Deepak Haripal: Superb performance by my favorite Nora Fatehi.... Awesome✊... Amazing....

Zahab Kapadia: Omg the performance by nora is just incredible how amazing she dances Having a rubber body Just nailed ittt Killer moves

Heena Ashraf: Neha K is born to sing remakes. Nora F have such an outstanding dancing skills❤️❤️

Kashif vistro: How many of u think Nora is born to dance on old song's remake version.???

TAEKOOK VKOOK: I actually like this version. I think John Abrahams action scenes and Nora Fatehis dancing really goes well together ❤