While the makers of Batla House recently released teaser of a recreated version of popular song Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi, Koena Mitra appears to be highly disappointed by the remake of the track.

Koena, who had featured in the original song from Musafir in 2004, in a tweet called the new version a "mess".

"My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride [sic]," Koena tweeted.

The new version of Saki Saki has been created by Tanishk Bagchi. It has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The tease shows Nora flaunting her curves and dance moves in a sizzling avatar. The full song video will be released on July 15. While the teaser could not impress Koena, it will be interesting to see her reaction on the full song video.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Batla House received immense appreciation. Based on the real-story of a controversial police encounter, the movie features John Abraham in lead role. Batla House is slated to be released on August 15 alongside Saaho and Mission Mangal.

Watch new Saki Saki teaser below: