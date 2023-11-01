Trust Malaika Arora to raise the fashion bar and she never disappoints. The diva attended the Jio World Plaza launch event in her glamorous best. Malaika oozed oomph and sassyness as she entered the venue in a sheer black gown. Malla made sure all eyes were on her with her risque look. And this is what social media has to say about her style.

Netizens react

"Such a horrifying dress," wrote a user. "When u insecure & u trying to hard to be young really distasteful vulgar dress up this is not sexy," another user commented. "Always vulgar dressing," a social media user commented. "She has left behind Nora also, she is nothing in front of her," another social media user commented.

Mixed response

However, there were many who were impressed by Malaika's style file. "Most people who troll her, can't achieve half of success to wealth she earned and remain this fit at this age. She is in entertainment industry and she has to look certain way and we should not troll her," read a comment. "Lots of insecure and n boring housewives will get depressed with you forever," read another comment. "She works hard on herself, not like you sitting on couch and commenting," another one of the comments read.

Malaika on trolling

Malaika had once revealed that her parents did get affected by the trolling she received. She added that she too was impacted by it at first but later on grew a thick skin. "You cannot actually change everybody's perception. You can't, and I don't think I have the time or the patience to sit down and change everybody's perception about me. People who matter know me the best," she once said in an interview.