On Monday, Bollywood actress-model Malaika Arora celebrated her 48th birthday. The actor celebrated her special day in Dubai. She also shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram account.

The actor rang in her 48th birthday in Dubai and shared a reel on Instagram with the caption, "What my birthday eve looked like (heart emoji) (sic)."

After celebrating her birthday in style. The actor was snapped on Thursday in the city and looked smoking hot as usual.

Is Malaika Arora injured?

The Chaiya Chaiya girl was papped exiting her building wearing shorts and a t-shirt. However, what caught our eyes was a big black mark on her right thigh. She has seemingly injured herself badly. The actor didn't shy away from showing her wound. As soon as the videos and pictures of Malaika went viral, netizens were left concerned seeing her wound. They took to paparazzo's comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Malaika has not shared any details on her social media about the injury or scar.

Arjun Kapoor's wish for Malaika

Coming back to Malaiak's birthday, on her birthday eve, doting boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to wish his girlfriend Malaika. Sharing a romantic picture with the model-actress, he addressed her as a 'baby' and wrote that he will always have her back 'even through the chaos'.

Take a look at his post here

Malaika dropped a comment on Arjun's post and wrote, " Love you' with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a debate has sparked online about whether Malaika has been faking her age since she admitted in an earlier video that she is older than her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. It seems she is 50 as per several records, while, she posted on her birthday that she is celebrating her 48th birthday.