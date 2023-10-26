Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 was dropped on Thursday, October 26 at midnight. The season ended with Karan Johar's impeccable style of hosting and the first guest on the show was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The actor couple were at their candid best, looking smoking hot and slaying in black outfits.

Highlights of Koffee With Karan Season 8

Needless to say, fans of KWK who saw the episode were in awe of the content, candidness and cuteness of DeepVeer. The conversation on the couch at that time was not limited to sex and bedroom actresses nor was it sleazy. It was raw and real and Karan Johar showed his vulnerable side. Deepika and Karan spoke about mental health.

Karan tears up seeing DeepVeer's unseen footage of the wedding

Karan was in tears seeing Deepika and Ranveer's wedding video. Kjo who is always a target for trolls has always been on the receiving end of haters, be it for his sartorial choices, talking style, sexual orientation and whatnot. The filmmaker was also accused by Kangana Ranaut on his show as a 'flagbearer of nepotism' and the ace filmmaker took every hate, comment and negativity and smiled through it. He even trolled himself many a time. But never has the audience seen Karan crying on-screen.

This season Kjo opened up on longing for a relationship and what being single looks like. He also manifested that he soon got someone and had a story to share.

Karan Johar teared up after seeing Deepika and Ranveer's unseen footage of their wedding video. Deepika soon walked up to him and hugged him.

for the first time ever on #koffeewithkaran I felt sorry for karan. his reaction was so genuine after watching deepika and ranveer’s wholesome wedding video. man was sad he wanted someone to live his best life with. poor dude is rich af yet so lonely?



GREEN FLAG ALERT



"Isse pehle koi aur aae, chappal rakh deta hu"



"I am single...": Karan Johar

Karan said, "I'm not in a relationship. I am single. Looking at this (footage) makes me feel that what I'm losing on not being in one. Not being in one (cries).... You don't have a partner of your own to share... like the nothings of your day. And every day I wake up, a little part of me feels that vacuum. I have my kids and mom. But when I see this (wedding footage) and I see you (Deepika and Ranveer).... I know relationships are tough but that soul connection with a person with whom you can hold a hand and see your day through tough times... don't know if I ever had a moment on this show. I feel so happy for you two and yet so alone. I hope it (my life) manifests in a way that I have a story to tell."

For the first time, fans on X (formerly X), resonated with Kjo's words and empathised with him and understood his loneliness.

Users thronged social media and manifested a relationship with Karan Johar.

A user wrote, "I hope I have a story to tell. No, I hope I have a story to tell— I cried so much..."

Another mentioned, "For the first time ever on #koffeewithkaran I felt sorry for Karan. his reaction was so genuine after watching Deepika and Ranveer's wholesome wedding video. the man was sad he wanted someone to live his best life with. poor dude is rich af yet so lonely..."

The first season of KWK S8 was a banger of an episode. With varied emotions ranging from, love, laughter, happiness, candidness, spilling secrets, joy, tears and longingness.