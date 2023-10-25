The stage is set, the lights are turned on the clock is ticking and we are a few hours away from Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 to dream on Disney + Hotstar. The show is set to drop at 12 a.m. sharp. The first guest to grace the Coffee couch is Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The promo of the show was dropped on Monday, and one can't deny the cracking chemistry the husband-wife duo share on the coffee.

Ranveer and Deepika to spill the beans tonight at Koffee With Karan

The power couple donned stylish all-black outfits and spilled a lot of secrets about their love and marriage.

Ranveer Singh like every time, left everyone in splits with his charm and aura.

However, one of the clips from the promo of Koffee with Karan that went viral was when Ranveer humorously discloses that he secretly got engaged to Deepika in 2015, three years before their grand wedding in 2018. He said, "In 2015, I was engaged to her. Iss pehle ke koi aajae mein jake chappal rakh deta hu (Just to ensure nobody else could swoop in, I marked my territory)."

"Advance booking", Deepika couldn't stop blushing and she responded.

However, his secret revelation was loved by DeepVeer fans. While a few eagle-eyed netizens schooled Ranveer on social media and said that to book something one doesn't keep a chappal, but a handkerchief.

Some even said that Chappal rakh dia is not classy. Their PDAs was looking cringe.

A user mentioned, "I thought he meant "put his foot down" or "marked his spot" Lmaoo. Chappal is a bit weird but yea.."

Meanwhile, several users were also unhappy with the gold set design and were of the view that it doesn't seem to be designed by Gauri Khan. Take a look

In another segment, Karan asked Deepika, "Would you ever date Rocky Randhawa?" She replied, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."

Ranveer played Rocky Randhawa in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. When Karan asked again, "Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with," Deepika replied.

When asked with whom she shares a good chemistry other than her beloved husband, Deepika Padukone says, "I think I have an amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see".

Ranveer took this as an opportunity to mimic Hrithik.