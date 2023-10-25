Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the one of the most loved couples of B-Towns. The actor never fails to turn heads with their cracking chemistry on and off-screen. The cute couple took nuptial bows last year in 2022 and also have a daughter named Raha who is soon going to turn one. Both Alia and Ranbir are balancing their newly minted parenthood, personal time as well as professional commitments.

Alia Bhatt who recently won a national award for her spectacular role in Gangubai Kathiawad, has already started to shoot for her next project, Jigra, which is her maiden production. While Ranbir is busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Animal which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the actor is also prepping for Brahmastra 2 which also stars his actor-wife Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor interacted with fans via Zoom, where he shared updates about the highly anticipated feature, Brahmastra 2, his personal life and also spoke about Raha.

Criticism on Brahmastra Part 1

Talking about criticism of Brahmastra Part 1 he said, "We have really understood the kind of criticism we got for the film. What worked for it and what didn't work for it? So, we want to take everything into consideration. From the dialogues or people saying that Shiva and Isha's chemistry was somewhere missing... There was a lot of criticism that was constructive so we are taking that into our stride, and trying to understand that and kind of go beyond that."

"the impact of Tamasha is much greater than what we all have imagined" - Ranbir

and I hope Tamasha reunion happens while the busy promotions of Animal #RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/pxTxZtseb9 — ?amsi ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) October 24, 2023

Update on Brahmastra 2

He said, "So Brahmastra 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time, it was just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me. Ayan has gone ten times bigger than part 1, his idea, his thoughts, and the characters. He is working on War 2 right now, so the plan is to finish War 2 by mid-next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year, or the beginning of next to next year. But definitely, there's a lot of work which is already happening on the film in the writing process."

the plan was to drop 2 songs and the trailer for Animal, i hope they are sticking to it #Animal #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Ygkv5U1QX3 — ?amsi ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) October 24, 2023

-"it's just the last week that Ayan narrated the film to me, he's gone 10 times bigger than part 1"

-"We've really understood the kind of criticism we got for the film...

The dialogues and Shiva & isha's chemistry... There was something missing..."

-#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/VhvOXhIIoP — RK (@vickkyhere) October 24, 2023

On paternity leave and spending time with Raha

He said, "Life is great. I have taken a long break. I am going to be home only. I will be home for five months. This was always my plan because when Raha was born, I was shooting for Animal, and I couldn't give her time. I wanted to take a paternity leave, and I got it at the right time because she is so expressive now. She is crawling. She is recognising. She is giving so much love, and she is trying to speak words like Pa and Ma. It's a beautiful time to be around her, and I am going to cherish this forever."

He added, "Alia is busy with the shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra, and that means I get Raha all for myself. Raha is going to turn one soon, and we will have a small birthday party with friends and family. Looking forward to that."

i am on the side of the people who are fighting for the toxic masculinity, if they use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling bad about them having an opinion about what i said

What a man you're #RanbirKapoor

pic.twitter.com/Gs3lOiDV6x — ?amsi ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) October 24, 2023

Ranbir on social media negativity and handling trolls

"Hey, I'm not on social media so I don't have the need to deal with it which is a great thing. But I feel negativity is very important especially if you are an artist and if you have some work out there, I think both need to exist because then that creates a balance. You know sometimes a lot of things are written about you as an actor, a lot of opinions are made which are not necessarily true and if you take it for a pinch of salt because this image of mine which has been created by the movies or the characters I play or by media is something that I don't own."

On his favourite songs

He said, "There's Cocomelon, these are all kid's songs, I listen to that the most. And then there is Baby Shark that is blasting in my ears. I have been listening to songs from Jawaan as well."