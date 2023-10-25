On the last day of Navratri, and Durga Puja that is Vijayadashmi or Dussehra, Maa Durga devotees gear up to bid adieu to the goddess in a grand celebration. On the final day, women perfume one of the most important rituals of the final day of Durga Puja festivities which is Sindur Khela, where married women in Bengal smear each other with vermillion and pray for the long lives of their husbands.

Rupali Ganguly participates in Sindoor Khela

Rani Mukherji who has been actively participating in all the Durga festivities at North Bombay Pandal was also part of Sindur khela.

The actor along with Rupali Ganguly, Sumona and other celebates smeaked sindur on Maa Durga and also applied sindoor to other celeb women at the pandal.

She even danced with Rupali Ganguly and Sumona.

Rani Mukerji looked stunning as she arrived at the Pandal to bid farewell to goddess Durga with sindoor Khela.

Rani opted for a golden-pink silk saree teamed up with mangalsutra, gold jewellery, and just the right amount of makeup.

Rupali Ganguly looked ethereal in a traditional Bengali saree.

A paparazzo shared a video of Rani from the Durga Puja celebrations on Instagram and fans couldn't gush about Rani's grace and beauty.

A user mentioned, 'Soo down to earth with her fan and people my queen of heart Rani..."

Another mentioned, "She looks so elegant and is dancing with everyone."

In the videos, Rani and Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly were seen dancing to the beats of dhol as they applied sindur on each other.

Vaibhavi Merchant also applied sindor to Rani Mukerji.

For over the last three days, Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff, among others sought the divine blessings of Maa Durga. However, today Kajol and Jaya Bachchan gave Bijoya celebrating a miss

