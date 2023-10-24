Vijayadashami or the 10th day marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. Today, people across the country burn huge effigies of demon king Ravana to signify the victory of good over evil. According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra is observed as the victory of Lord Ram over the evil king Ravana.

This year, Dussehra is celebrated on October 24, Tuesday.

People immerse the idols of goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Kartik, and Ganesg in water bodies on Vijayadashami.

From social media users to celebs and brands are celebrating this day by sharing wishes on this auspicious occasion.

Take a look

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra celebs from Kareena Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna to Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities, shared heartwarming wishes on social media.

Actor Anupam Kher dropped a motion video of Lord Ram on his Instagram and captioned it, "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious Dussehra! #HappyDussehra to all!"

"Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra," read the post shared by actor Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story.

Wishing fans and followers, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy Dussehra. Wishing you and your family a joyous Dussehra."

Suniel Shetty posted, "May the light of victory shine again, and bring you an abundance of joy, prosperity, and the strength to overcome life's challenges. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra."

Allu Arjun uploaded a picture from the shooting set and wished his fans "Happy Dussehra to each and every one of you."

Rashmika Mandanna posted, "On this special day. May you find the strength to face all adversities with a brave heart. HAPPY DUSSEHRA."

Neetu Singh wrote, "May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!"

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and wrote, "Wishing you a Happy Dussehra filled with the victory of good over evil and the blessings of joy and prosperity."

Happy Dussehra to All! May Maa Durga give us the strength to ward off the evil! May the festive spirit of Navratri spread cheers and foster goodness around and in our thoughts!! ??



అందరికి దసరా శుభాకాంక్షలు. చెడు పై గెలిచే శక్తి ని ఆ దుర్గ మాత ప్రసాదించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ఈ… pic.twitter.com/w8GEFRUFE7 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 24, 2023

Let's take a look at how people across India celebrated Navratri.

Several offices across Mumbai and other cities held Puja on nine days of Navratri.

Pictures and videos have emerged on social media that show, people on the ninth day of Maha Navami Shreya Lifesciences staff got dressed in 'Peacock Green' colour ethnic outfits.



#Navratri ?? - The team that celebrates together wins together ?!



We organized #Navratri2023 celebrations across Tata Technologies offices where our team/s came together to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and harmony!?



?Enjoy the pictures!#engineeringabetterworld pic.twitter.com/bedrCSqrAh — Tata Technologies (@TataTech_News) October 22, 2023

Take a look

VIDEO | People perform Garba in Mumbai's Andheri as celebrations for #Navratri festival begin. pic.twitter.com/bEGzWXNUBS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2023

Record breaking 1.2 lac participants on a day this year in Raas Garba in Vadodara, Gujarat...all national , international guests enjoying peace, culture, traditions, heritage of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma...



No arms, No ammunition, No War, No crime, No conflicts, No hate, No… pic.twitter.com/9mCA3gi6P3 — Kamlesh Pandey?? (@KPPost_Live) October 22, 2023

The dance of two people in 'The Nun' costumes goes viral

Apart from that, a video on social media went viral that shows, Nuns performing garba.

"During garba in my city," a woman named Saloni wrote while sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter. It shows the two cosplaying as The Nun characters dancing enthusiastically with people dressed in traditional attire during Navratri celebrations. Many were seen recording the duo's unusual antics.

during garba in my city ????? pic.twitter.com/JQjzrJwWBZ — saloni?? (@salonivxrse) October 22, 2023

Mumbaikars also enjoyed dandiya and garba.