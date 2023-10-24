Congratulations are in order as Singer Armaan Malik on Mondy officially announced his engagement with his girlfriend-social media influencer Aashna Shroff.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring him and Aashna celebrating the ring ceremony.

Pictures from Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's Engagement Party

The duo captioned their engagement picture as, "Officially future Mr & Mrs" with a ring emoji. They also shared inside pictures from the engagement party.

Several videos and pictures from their engagement party have surfaced on social media platforms. In the videos, Armaan and Aashna livingly hold each other's hands and cut a huge cake.

An inside picture also shows the couple sealing the deal.

As soon as the newly engaged couple shared the video and pictures from their engagement ceremony fans flocked to their comment section and showered them with love and blessings.

Dreamy proposal

In August this year, Armaan shared romantic pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram. He had captioned it, "And our forever has only just begun." Armaan donned a light green suit paired with white sneakers, while Aashna opted for a white floral dress. Aashna also shared the pictures and captioned it, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you."

Armaan Malik also released a track, Kasam Se and termed it as their 'musical love letter'. While Aashna, he had called the track 'an ode to our love story'.

About Armaan Malik

Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. He eventually rose to fame with the song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.