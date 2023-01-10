Malaika Arora has once again caught the fancy of netizens who seem hell bent on decoding the reason behind her walk. Malaika's walk has been a hot topic of discussion on various reality shows as well. On Tuesday, January 10, the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl was clicked by shutterbugs yet again after her workout session and soon after her video surfaced online, netizens started trolling the fashionista for her 'weird' walking style and took nasty digs at her.

"Why is she walking so weird?"

The video, shared by a paparazzo's Instagram account, saw the actress donning a black sports bra along with body-fitting leggings teamed with a hat. She was seen waving at the photographers before leaving. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Ise chalane me kuch problem hai kya," while another said, "Why is she walking so weird." A third comment read, "Too old to wear clothes like that act ur age lady," while another user body-shamed her and wrote, "Buddhi".

Malaika gets trolled by Arhaan Khan

Meanwhile, recently Malaika was trolled by her son Arhaan Khan who seems to be not that fond of his mother's dressing sense. In the recent episode of the show, she invited her sister Amrita Arora, mother Joyce Polycarp, and son Arhaan Khan for a lunch at her house. The episode is all fun and laughter till her 20-year-old boy decided to crack a joke on her mother's sexy outfit on the show. Arhaan said that she looked like a jail inmate and ended up comparing his mom's crop top with a table napkin.

For the episode, Malaika chose to wear a white and black top that matched with the table napkins on her dining table with similar patterns of white and black horizontal strips. Following this, Arhaan said, "That had to have been intentional, knowing you!" and Malaika replied, "No it was not intentional, it was totally coincidental. Why would I?" Arhaan added, "You are looking like a prison inmate right now," and everyone started laughing. Malaika's mom also said, "Yeah, you are actually right. They do wear this."