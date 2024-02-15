Non-locals' killing in Srinagar: Search on for accused's cellphone, more evidence

The J&K Police on Thursday launched a massive search operation to gather further evidence against the arrested accused in the murder of two carpenters belonging to Punjab in the Valley.

Adil Manzoor Langoo, a hybrid militant from Zaldagar, Srinagar, has been arrested for the murder of two carpenters hailing from Punjab, who were killed in the Shalla Kadal area of Srinagar on February 7.

Since Thursday morning, Indian Army's Marine Commandos (MARCOS), the SDRF and Navy personnel are searching for the mobile phone and other incrementing evidence at places disclosed by the accused.

"The search operation has been launched based on the disclosures made by the accused, who divulged that he had thrown his cellphone and other incriminating materials into a water body at two places along the Ali Jan Road," the police said.