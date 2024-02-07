Unidentified terrorists shot dead one person and injured another in the Karfali Mohalla ShalKadal area of Srinagar district on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Punjab.

According to reports, this evening terrorists fired upon two persons from close range. One of the injured succumbed on the spot while another was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

As per initial reports the deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh of Amritsar and the identity of the injured has been established as Rohit, both are said to be non-locals.

#Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj #Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 7, 2024

First selective killing in 2024

Today's terror attack was the first selective killing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2024. During the past few months, the Kashmir Valley has witnessed peace and calm due to pressure mounted by the security forces.

14 civilians killed in 2023 in J&K

The Union Government on Wednesday said that 73 terrorists, 30 security personnel, and 14 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, while 46 terrorist-initiated incidents and 48 encounters were also reported last year.

In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state from home, Nityanad Rai said that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir

He also said that no terrorist incident was reported in Ladakh from 2019 to 2023.

Giving details, the minister said 153 terrorists initiated incidents were reported in 2019, 126 in 2020, 129 in 2021 and 251 in 2022.

He said that 102 encounters and counter-terrorism operations were reported in 2019, 118 in 2020, 100 in 2021, and 117 in 2022, while 44 civilians were killed in terrorist-initiated incidents and in encounters in 2019, 38 in 2020, 41 in 2021, and 31 9n 2022.

The minister added that 80 security personnel were killed in 2019, 63 in 2020, 42 in 2021 and 32 in 2022, while 157 terrorists were killed in 2019, 221 in 2020, 180 in 2021, and 187 in 2022.