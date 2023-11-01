As the fresh spree of targeted killings sparked fear among residents of Kashmir Valley, opposition parties stepped up their attack on the government for misleading the country about the deteriorating security scenario in the Union Territory.

"Both the Union Government and UT administration are trying to create a fake impression across the country that normalcy has been returned in the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370", former chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah said.

He pointed out that selective targeted killings after repeated intervals negate all claims of the government. "Security situation has been deteriorating in Kashmir Valley", Omar observed and pointed out that a fresh spree of targeted killings of migrant labourer and cops have exposed all claims of the authorities.

"We regret and strongly condemn these gruesome targeted attacks. We also request the government to at least speak the truth about the ground situation in Kashmir Valley. Instead of presenting a real picture of the ground situation, the government keeps on claiming that the situation has improved", he said.

Situation deteriorating on terror front says Congress

Seizing the opportunity to target the government after recent terror attacks, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that the security scenario was deteriorating in the Union Territory.

"The recent attacks in Kashmir Valley as well as in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri are eye-openers for those who are claiming restoration of normalcy in the UT", Wani said and asked the government to focus on dealing with terrorism instead of celebrating UT Diwas.

He said that the Centre government and LG administration must concentrate on checking rising terrorism and deteriorating situation, rather than UT Divas celebrations and making false claims of total normalcy.

"In just a few days we are seeing an unfortunate rise in targeted killings. I condemn each one of these cowardly acts. My deepest condolences to the family of Ghulam Mohd Dar who was shot in Tangmarg", former chief minister and president of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the fresh spate of attacks was worrying.

"Highly condemn the killing of a policeman in Tangmarg Baramulla. It is quite worrying that we have witnessed several attacks of this nature in different parts of the Valley. Hope the authorities will step up and rein in such inimical elements to ensure long-lasting peace and calm," Bukhari said.

Three targeted attacks in four days

During the last four days, terrorists executed three targeted attacks across the Kashmir Valley.

Terrorists shot dead a policeman outside his house in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Kralpora in the Pattan area, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

This is the third such terrorist attack in as four days in Kashmir Valley.

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday.