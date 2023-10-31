A day after terrorists killed a poor migrant labourer in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces on Tuesday foiled another attempt of selective killing by arresting two terrorists with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Two terrorists were arrested with arms and ammunition in the Dangarpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said that a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army arrested a duo at Nardhari Dangarpora.

Upon their frisking, the joint party recovered a Chinese pistol, 12 9mm Rounds, and two Chinese grenades.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir, and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Afzal Khan, both residents of Chandoosa Baramulla.

A case has been registered in this regard and both persons were taken into custody for questioning.

Initial reports said that the arrested were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and were assigned the job of selective killing in north Kashmir.

TRF responsible for attacking Inspector of J&K Police

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the self-styled chief operational commander of The Resistance Force as responsible for Sunday's attack on the police officer in Srinagar in which he was critically injured.

An official said that Basit Ahmed Dar, a TRF chief operational commander hailing from the Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam, has been identified as the individual responsible for the recent attack on Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani in the Eidgah locality of Srinagar, where the Inspector was shot at point-blank range with a Turkish revolver. The police officer is being treated in a hospital in Srinagar.

Alert in Kashmir after back-to-back terror attacks

After two back-to-back terror attacks, an alert has been sounded in the Kashmir Valley to foil the evil designs of the terror mentors sitting across the border.

Terrorists once again started targeted attacks in the Kashmir Valley. On Monday terrorists shot dead a migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh in the Pulwama district. This was the second attack by terrorists.

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist had shot and injured Police Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani who was playing cricket in the crowded Idgah ground of Srinagar.

In view of the increasing activity of terrorists, an alert has been sounded in all the districts of Kashmir.

According to police, the killed worker Mukesh Kumar, son of Ganga Prasad, resident of Bhatpura Samadha, Unnao Uttar Pradesh was working with other colleagues at a brick kiln in the Tuchi Naupora area of Pulwama. On Monday afternoon, when he went to the shop to get items, the terrorists shot him dead.

After the incident, senior officials reached the spot and collected information. After this, a search operation was started in the surrounding area so that the terrorists involved in the attack could be traced. Many teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at different places.