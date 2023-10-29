Continuing selective attacks on unarmed cops, unidentified terrorists on Sunday shot at the Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police who was playing cricket with local boys in Srinagar's downtown.

Official reports said that a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was shot and critically wounded by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on Sunday.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists. The injured officer was rushed to a hospital. Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police stated, "Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered."

Today's was the second selective attack on security forces in Kashmir Valley during the last couple of months.

Earlier on September 13, two decorated army officers including a colonel and a major, and a deputy superintendent of police lost their lives when terrorists ambushed a party of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

OCAPS vehicles launched to strengthen police stations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the Operational Capacity Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAPS) to strengthen the 43 police stations with the latest weaponry and gadgetry for our Peace and Stability Teams (PSTs).

In the first phase, 21 police stations were covered and later remaining 22 police stations were covered on Saturday. These police stations are being covered under zero terror plans.

The command vehicles being deputed with the police stations are equipped with all modern gadgets which will be extremely useful during different anti-insurgency operations.

The police stations covered under OCAPS will have the latest weaponry and drone availability besides a 14-member squad each for tackling terror incidents. With the deputation of these squads, the area domination would be further strengthened.