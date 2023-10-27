A day after eliminating five terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC), the Army on Friday said that ten infiltration attempts were made in north Kashmir's Kupwara district alone during the last eight months. As many as 27 Pakistani infiltrators were killed by the security forces while foiling these infiltration attempts on the LoC in north Kashmir during the same period.

Senior Army officer on Friday said that terrorist mentors sitting across the border were desperately trying to disrupt peace in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

"There has been a constant endeavour from across the Line of Control to disturb the peace and vitiate the security environment in Jammu and Kashmir. You all have been witness to the continuous attempts of infiltration being made from across the Line of Control", GoC 28 Infantry Division Major General Girish Kalia said while sharing details about Thursday's encounter on the LoC.

He said the defence establishments in Pakistan and terrorist groups are determined to create disturbance in the Valley. The Army officer said the security forces and government agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have been working tirelessly with great energy to maintain peace and tranquility in the Union Territory.

27 terrorists killed in last 10 months

The GoC further informed that in the last eight months, security forces have eliminated 27 terrorists on the LoC. These terrorists were trying to sneak into this side of the border.

"Forces foiled 10 infiltration attempts in Kupwara area which have resulted in the elimination of 27 terrorists, and recovery of a large quantity of war-like stores," he said.

The GoC said the security forces have also recovered a huge quantity of narcotics which establishes a deep nexus between defence establishments in Pakistan and terrorist groups.

They are all determined to create disturbance in the Valley and impact the future generations in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Maj Gen Kalia said the security forces are working in complete synergy and are committed to defeating any attempt of the enemy to disrupt the security situation in the Kashmir Valley with firm resoluteness and steadfast commitment.