In a big success, security forces foiled a major infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's Kupwara district by eliminating five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Sharing an update via social media blogging X platform, the Kashmir Police Zone while quoting the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir wrote, "Three more terrorists of LeT killed in the ongoing encounter. A total five terrorists have been eliminated. Identification being ascertained. Search operation in progress. Further details shall".

Earlier, police said that the encounter has started in the Machhal Sector of Kupwara. Police further informed two unidentified terrorists were killed in the initial exchange of fire.

"The operation is underway. It is a joint operation by the Army and Police. Infiltration bid keeps happening from Pakistan's side and it is being foiled by the Army, police and other agencies", Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said.

DGP visits LoC to supervise the operation

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh undertook a visit to the forward areas of Kupwara along the Line of Control (LOC) to conduct an assessment of the prevailing security situation.

During his interaction with the media, he said that an ongoing operation is currently in progress.

OP SHIKANJA, Machhal, Kupwara



Joint Anti Infiltration Operations by Rashtriya Rifle (RR) troops in Machhal Sector, #Kupwara have resulted in elimination of 05xTerrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control into Kashmir. 05xAK Rifles & other war like stores have been… pic.twitter.com/zioUYVrhLq — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 26, 2023

He further said that there are 16 launching pads located opposite this division in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The DGP said the number of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir was on a decline.

Earlier two infiltrators were killed in Uri on Sunday

Thursday's operation that led to the killing of five terrorists comes days after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district in which two terrorists were killed.

Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla by killing two terrorists and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/qOMWE0M3uh — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 26, 2023

Defence spokesman said that based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies and J&K Police about likely infiltration by heavily armed terrorists from across the LoC in Uri Sector, troops were put on a high alert and the counter-infiltration grid was strengthened.

A thorough search operation site was launched in the early hours today and during the search operation two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets, and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines, and eatables were recovered.