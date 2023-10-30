After maintaining silence for three months, terrorists again resorted to selective killings in different parts of Kashmir Valley. A day after attacking an Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists on Monday killed a migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to police, terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of Uttar Pradesh in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Kashmir Police, the deceased labourer hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The incident highlighted the major security concern in the Valley for migrant labourers facing attacks from terrorists after repeated intervals in different parts of the Valley.

Security forces have cordoned off the area following the killing of the migrant labourer.

On Sunday, Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground, was shot by terrorists. The injured officer was rushed to a hospital.

Third attack on migrant labourers this year

Today's was the third attack on migrant labourers this year in Kashmir Valley. In July three non-local labourers were shot at by terrorists in Gagran village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The victims were identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Hera Lal Yadav, natives of Bihar's Supaul district.

Two pistol-borne assailants with their faces covered shot at the labourers after entering their rented accommodation of the workers and resorted to firing.

Earlier on May 29 this year, terrorists killed one civilian namely Deepu resident of Udhmpur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu, resident of the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Victim Deepu was working with a Jammu-based company engaged in organizing circus mela in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. After performing his duty, Deepu was carrying water for his pregnant wife in his rented accommodation in Anantnag district.

Important to mention here that as many as 30 civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 221 others injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. A total of 41 civilians and 42 security personnel were killed and 192 others were injured in 2021.

The incident has revived fear amongst non-local labourers, who have been increasingly attacked in the last few years. The first spate of such attacks following the abrogation of Article 370 was reported in October 2019. Since then, more than 12 labourers have been targeted by militants.

DGP asks cops to remain vigilant

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that police can't take things lightly and have to remain cautious as threats continue to remain still.

On the targeted killing of a labourer by terrorists in Pulwama district, DGP says, "I am confident that police will identify and nab those involved in yesterday's incident in Srinagar, where a police inspector was attacked by terrorists and today's killing of a labourer. We will not spare those behind the attack. The neighbouring country doesn't like peace here in J&K".

The DGP said that police can't take things lightly. "We have to remain cautious as threats remain," he said.

LG, Farooq, Azad, Omar Mehbooba condemn the killing of migrant worker

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha strongly the tragic loss of life due to the terrorist attack in Pulwama. In a message, the Lt Governor said the killing of innocent civilian Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, will not go unpunished.

"I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border," the Lt Governor said.

Migrant workers leave their families to earn their livelihood. To see them being targeted is heartbreaking. Condemn the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today. Deepest condolence to his family. https://t.co/6B1nVTOhzt — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 30, 2023

Former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the gruesome killing of a poor migrant worker.

"Migrant workers leave their families to earn their livelihood. To see them being targeted is heartbreaking. Condemn the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today. Deepest condolence to his family", Mehbooba posted on X.

Killing of non local labourer Mukesh Kumar in Kashmir's Pulwama is highly condemnable. These poor migrant labourers are the backbone of J&K's economy, who toil in every sphere of life in order to sustain their livelihood & targeting them is against humanity & principles of all… — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 30, 2023