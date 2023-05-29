After maintaining a silence for couple of months, terrorists struck again in Kashmir Valley and killed one civilian namely Deepu resident of Udhmpur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, investigation going on", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Police Vijay Kumar said.

Initial reports said that victim Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, was working with a Jammu-based company engaged in organizing circus mela in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. After performing his duty, Deepu was returned to his rented home in Anantnag district, reports said.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off to start an operation to track down terrorists involved in this heinous crime.

#Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 29, 2023

Omar condemns the terror attack

"Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in the Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepu who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination and I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepu's soul rest in peace", Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak’s soul rest in… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 29, 2023

"Strongly condemn the cowardly act of killing an innocent civilian. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Swift actions must be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. Let's stand together against terror and violence", Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari tweeted.

Strongly condemn the cowardly act of killing an innocent civilian. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Swift actions must be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. Let's stand Together against terror and violence. — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) May 29, 2023

Notably as many as 30 civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 221 others injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. A total of 41 civilians and 42 security personnel were killed and 192 others were injured in 2021.