Dilbag Singh, who is going to retire on October 31 as the longest-serving DGP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the graph of terrorism during this period was at a record low.

"During the last five years, there have been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incidents, and zero civilian causality, and the graph of terrorism is at record low", the DGP said while speaking at the flagging off ceremony of 307 officials and 22 command vehicles for 22 police stations to fight terror crimes efficiently.

The outcoming DGP said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the people's police, working for the safety of youth, people, and children who leave their homes for school for a better future. He urged people to continue support to the police for a better tomorrow.

The DGP in his address said that the word "Zero" has become a positive indicator shedding off the negativity in J&K during the last five years. There have been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incidents, and zero civilian causality during the period, he added. He said that the graph of terrorism is at a record low and we are on track to see zero terrorism in the region.

Dilbag Singh is longest longest-serving DGP of the J&K Police

Appointed as interim DGP by the then-governor's administration on September 6, 2018, Dilbag Singh replaced the then DGP Dr. S P Vaid of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A day after appointing Dilbag Singh as interim DGP, the J&K Government had approached the Supreme Court on September 7, 2018, to explain the reason behind this appointment without consulting the Union Public Service Commission as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on September 20, 2018 had allowed Dilbag Singh to continue as the acting DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Apex Court had asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to send a panel of police officers to Jammu and Kashmir in five weeks for the appointment of a regular DGP.

Before Dilbag Singh, Kuldeep Khoda was another DGP who served over four years from July 18, 2007 to May 31, 2012.

R R Swain was appointed as in-charge DGP on Friday

Senior IPS officer of 1991 batch Rashmi Ranjan Swain presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu & Kashmir appointed as in-charge Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge from November 1, 2023, until further order.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, "with the approval of the competent authority, R R Swain IPS (AGMUT:1991) presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu & Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge".