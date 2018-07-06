HMD Global has managed to revive the Nokia brand in a good way. It has successfully launched a series of smartphones that have been widely accepted by consumers and critics. The company's most recent launch Nokia X6 has managed to give the brand a much-needed boost in the mid-range segment.

Despite its popularity, Nokia X6 has only been made available in China and its global debut has been long overdue. Rumours are rife about the imminent launch of Nokia X6 in international markets, including India, but the lack of a fixed timeline for its release has disappointed many.

India is a promising market for low to mid-range smartphones, which has helped brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor, Oppo as well as Nokia thrive. Nokia X6's launch in India can certainly benefit HMD Global bag an enormous response as it will be competing against some of the most popular handsets such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Moto X4 series and others.

If you're growing impatient and considering buying any of the available smartphones in India or your respective country, here are some reasons why it's best to wait for Nokia X6.

Price

In India, it all comes down to how affordable a smartphone is and Nokia X6 fits the bill for the masses. The phone's international pricing suggests it could retail for anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Nokia X6 base model with 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage costs ¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841), while a 64GB model sells for ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972). But if you'd like to bump up the performance, there's a 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model for ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103). We can expect the Nokia X6 to be priced along the same lines in India.

Camera

Dual camera setup is the new standard for smartphones these days. Nokia X6 doesn't go out of the trend here. It features a 16MP+5MP dual camera with dual LED flash on the back. It is powered by AI, which helps in the detection of 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more, so you can get that perfect Instagram-worthy shot.

Love taking selfies? Nokia X6 has got you covered. There's a 16MP front-facing snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size, which makes low-light imaging better. Despite having a single lens, there's AI-powered portrait mode to blur the background so you can get that DSLR-like effect on your phone.

Display

Even though the notched displays have been criticized, they've also been widely accepted (thank you, Apple). Nokia X6 jumps on the bandwagon and has a full-screen, bezel-less display with a notch at the top.

Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, but it is surprising to see Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. We'd suggest a screen protection film to prevent those scratches. The bezel-less design factor isn't going to go out of style for a long time now, making Nokia X6 future-proof.

Battery

What good is a phone if it cannot last long enough? Nokia X6 features a 3,060mAh battery that comes powered by Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3, which can help you charge the phone from 0-80% in just about 35 minutes. Given our busy lifestyles, fast charging feature is a must for any mid-range smartphone in my opinion, which in a way helps overcome the hurdle of running out juice earlier than expected.

Performance

Nokia X6 isn't the best-performing smartphones out there, but it has got enough power to give its rivals in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range a tough fight. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, Nokia X6 gets either 4GB or 6GB RAM depending on your choice.

In addition, there are other useful features such as a snappy fingerprint scanner, face unlock, dual SIM support with 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Software

Finally, there's the software advantage you get with all Nokia phones. Nokia X6 is a part of Google's Android One and it comes with stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box. You won't have to worry about bloatware and there's a minimum two-year Android software update guarantee and an additional year of security patch support.

For someone who likes the pure Android experience without all the jazziness of custom ROMs, Nokia X6 serves you right.