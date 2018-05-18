HMD Global Oy unveiled the feature-rich mid-range smartphone Nokia X6 on May 16. It is set to hit stores in China next week. During the launch event, the company confirmed the device will be made available in China from May 21 onward, but there was no mention of whether the Android phone will be rolled out in other markets.

Now, it looks like HMD Global might release the Nokia X6 overseas after all. The company's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas conducted a Twitter poll, asking fans whether Nokia X6 should be brought to other markets and the response has been overwhelming with 91% saying yes and the number is expected go further up as still the seven hours are left before the poll closes.

Co-incidentally, Nokia X6 with model number: TA-1103 has been spotted on Bluetooth certifications. Community blog, Nokia Power User claims it to be the international model, as the Chinese Nokia X6 variant comes with TA-1106 alphanumeric series.

Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too? — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 17, 2018

Nokia X6 is a feature-rich mid-range phone and will find tractions in both emerging and developed markets. Even Sarvikas' Twitter poll results indicate the same. It would be unwise for HMD Global to limit a popular product only to one market.

Will Nokia X6 come to India?

Most probably yes. India is second biggest global smartphone market in the world and also the fastest-growing market with double-digit growth. HMD Global has already tasted success with Nokia 6, 7 and 8 series and we believe Nokia X6 will further help the company in increasing its market share.

For those unaware, Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with Apple iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Key features of Nokia X6: