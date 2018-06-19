Earlier in the month, Nokia X6 (with model number: TA-1103) was spotted in Taiwan's National Communication Commission (NCC) website hinting that HMD Global Oy would launch it in the Southeast Asian markets and now new evidence has emerged the company has bigger global plans than initially thought.

Nokia X6 models-- TA-1116 and TA-1083—have appeared on the Bluetooth certification site confirming that HMD Global will be releasing multiple international markets. If NPU blog is to be believed, the first TA-1116 is headed for Russia, but the second variant's region of sale is yet to be ascertained.

For now, two Nokia X6 models are confirmed for Taiwan and Russia. But, the company is unlikely to settle for a just handful of markets considering the fact the Nokia brand is popular in Europe, America and Africa and other regions of Asia.

What about Nokia X6's chances of making its debut India?

Ever since the HMD Global brought back the Nokia brand in 2017, almost all phones launched in international markets have made their way to India sooner or later and also the company even host global launch programme for Nokia 2 last year showing company's intent to show much it values the Indian market.

Additionally, India is fastest growing market in India and also second biggest smartphone business arena. With less than 50-percent of the 1.3 billion populations is yet to buy a smartphone, the opportunity is too big for HMD Global to ignore. We believe Nokia X6 will definitely make its debut in India, but it's just a question of when.

For those unaware, Nokia X6 flaunts a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size , AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

