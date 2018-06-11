Last month, HMD Global Oy's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas conducted Twitter poll asking fans whether Nokia X6 should be released outside China. At the end of the polling, it got an overwhelming response from fans, with 92% of them requesting the company bring the phone to their respective regions.

To that, Sarvikas replied "Thank you all! Vote is conclusive J" hinting the company will create a roadmap for rolling out Nokia X6 in global markets. Now, the Nokia phone( with model number: TA-1103) understood to be the global Nokia X6 variant has been spotted (courtesy, DealNTech) Taiwan's National Communication Commission (NCC) website hinting the company.

Usually when a product and in this case, a mobile phone when they get certified from government-run telecom regulatory body, they are likely to make the official debut within a month. We expect HMD Global Oy to announce the availability of the Nokia X6 in Taiwan by the end of June or early July.

And then, expand the availability of Nokia X6 in more regions of South Asia and later to Europe, Africa and America.

Will Nokia X6 come to India?

Absolutely yes! Given the fact that India is the world's fastest-growing markets and second biggest compared to China, the former has the potential to turn the company's fortune for good. Also, HMD Global Oy since their comeback in India in 2017 has long been saying that it considers India as one of their high-value markets.

Additionally, with the launch of Nokia X6, HMD Global will have a variety of phones to offer Indian consumers in different segments. Currently, Nokia 1 Android Go edition is the cheapest (Rs 5,499) to mid-range Nokia 6.1 (Rs 18,999), Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 23,999) to the costliest Nokia 8 Sirocco (Rs 49,999) in India.

For those unaware, Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

