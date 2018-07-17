HMD Global Oy was supposed to unveil Nokia X5 on July 11, but the event was deferred at the very last minute. There was no official word on what transpired at the venue that forced the company to put off the programme, but HMD Global had assured fans that it would announce the rescheduled launch date soon.

Now, local blog Giz China is reporting that Nokia X5 will be unveiled on July 17 in Beijing. Fans will be hoping that the company finally unveils this time. It has received a lot of attention not just in China, but also in global regions including, the device is said to resemble the popular Nokia X6, but it will cost much less than the latter.

Nokia X5: Everything you need to know

As the name suggests, Nokia X5 is a low-end variant of Nokia X6. The upcoming phone is expected to come with 5.86-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with iPhone X-like notch and a 19:9 display aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, Nokia X5 is said to house a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, dual 13MP cameras on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front, a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Also, like all previous Nokia phones, it will run Android Oreo OS and also, will be eligible to get the upcoming Android P later this year.

It is expected to be made available in multiple configurations—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage—with prices ranging between ¥799 (approx. $120/€/102/Rs 8,212) and ¥999 (approx. $150/€128/Rs 10,268).

The word on the street is that HMD Global is keen to release Nokia X5 in the international market on a later date, but with Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker.

In a related development, HMD Global Oy is slated to host the Nokia X6 global launch in Hong Kong on July 19. It is said to be retailed as Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia phone sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on the top, which also happens to house a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature.

On the rear side, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It boasts top-notch Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Even the 16MP front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

