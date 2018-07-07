After weeks of speculations, HMD Global Oy's much-awaited Nokia X6 is expected to finally make global debut later this month, but under a different moniker.

The Nokia X6 will be officially unveiled as Nokia 6.1 Plus in Hong Kong on July 19, reported local blog Mobile Magazine HK. It also added the price and availability details on the aforementioned.

It is believed that the Nokia X6 will be sold as Nokia 6.1 Plus even in other global markets starting with Asian markets including India and later in Europe and US. Except for the name, everything else including design language and internal hardware will remain the same as the original model.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with a metallic shell, a vertically aligned dual-camera with a fingerprint sensor below it.

Inside, it is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, Android Oreo, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

The highlight of the device is its photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene.

The camera is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Even the 16MP front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 (Global) expected price:

In China, Nokia X6 is being offered in three variants - 4GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage for-- ¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841) and ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972) and ¥1699 (around $267/€226/Rs 18,103), respectively.

We expect the price-range to remain more or less the same across all Asian markets.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

Stay tuned.