Amidst rumours of HMD Global Oy preparing for the global launch of Nokia X6, a report has emerged that the device will be released in India soon.

The Indian arm of the company has inadvertently opened the support page for the Nokia X6. It displays the user guide for the device, which conforms to government-run Department of Telecom (DoT)'s limit set for Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) for exposure of radio waves - 1.6 W/kg averaged over one gram of tissue - from the device.

This could be seen as a confirmation that Nokia X6 is indeed coming to the Indian market.

Is Nokia X6 worthy enough to buy in India?

In China, Nokia X6 is being offered in three variants-- 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage for-- ¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841) and ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972) and ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103), respectively.

In India too, the price of Nokia X6 is expected remain same if not less. For the specifications, it is one of the most cost-effective devices and is certain find traction in India. To provide a better perspective, we have listed five key aspects of the Nokia X6 that makes the device is a worthy investment. We are sure, it will give popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Moto X4 series, a run for their money in India.

Camera:

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. The company claims that it is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies feature including background blur capability, animation stickers for face to share and have fun interacting with friends and family on messenger applications and social media platforms.

Build quality:

Like all previous Nokia phones, the new X6 also comes with a good blend of glass and metal, exudes premium feel when held in hand. Phone-makers usually in a bid to cut costs they compromise build quality, but Nokia X6 is comparable to any Rs 30,000 (if not more)-priced phone in the market.

Also, it features metallic rim across the edge, which not only offers stability to the structure but also adds value to the visual appeal to the phone and also good grip for the hand to hold on it.

Display:

Nokia X6 comes with new industry 19:9 aspect ratio. Except for the iPhone X-like notch on the top, everything is covered with working display and it guarantees cinematic universe. The company is also preparing a software to hide the notch so that users have even screen to watch the video or play games on it.

It sports 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with a 2.5D curved screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Processor + RAM + Storage:

As said before, Nokia X6 comes in three configurations with different RAM –4GB/6GB—storages—32GB/64GB. This will be many options for consumers to pick the phone according to their budget. It can be noted that the phone's memory can also be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Pure Android Experience:

Like all Nokia phones, the new X6 is also part of the Google's Android One Programme. It will come with pure Android Oreo with no third party apps and also it is guaranteed to get a minimum of two years of the Android software update and an additional year of security patch support.

Value-added features:

Face unlocking: Nokia X6 comes with AI-powered front-camera and is capable of recognising owner's facial pattern to unlock the phone.

Bluetooth v5.0: With this Nokia X6 will be able to connect two different wireless speakers and play songs. And most importantly, the range of wireless connectivity of the phone will expand close to 800 meters and still be able to transfer data at the staggering speed of 2mbps.

Fast charging:

Though Nokia X6 comes with 3,060mAh battery compared to 4,000mAh we see in Redmi Note 5 series, it is still good enough the run the device for a whole day under mixed usage. On the bright side, the former boasts Qualcomm Quick Charge 3, while the latter lacks it.

For those unaware, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 enables the device to get charged up from zero to 80-percent within 35 minutes.

With so many features, Nokia X6 makes a smart buy, particularly in the Indian market.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.