For the past two weeks, several variants of Nokia X6 made their way to international telecom regulatory agency websites ranging from Taiwan in the east to Russia up north and in the west too, giving us telltale signs the company is preparing for the international unveiling event, but we didn't know for sure when. Now, the very Android device made a brief appearance at the Nokia official global website hinting the launch is just around the corner.

Just a few hours ago, Nokia X6 stopped by the company's official Nokia.com, the international English site (not China) and once the word got out in the media, HMD Global Oy took the product page off its website. But, by then many had taken the screen-shot and even got web-cache (courtesy, Nokia Latest blog) confirming the existence of the Nokia X6 global variant.

We believe HMD Global is expected to host a private probably in a few weeks to the official reveal which markets it will release the Nokia X6.

Will Nokia X6 come to India?

Absolutely yes! India is a very important market for the company and HMD Global Oy has been reiterating the same fact in almost all product launch events. India is fastest growing and also second biggest smartphone market in the world and many companies believe, India will be the next big revenue generator as most of the big markets like China, US and Europe have almost saturated. And, most people own smartphones and tend to week phone longer a year. But in India, which has 1.3 billion population, only little over 300 million own smartphones, while the rest are still using keypad-based feature phones and some don't even own a mobile.

Many companies believe India is next big smartphone sale growth generator and it would be beneficially especially for HMD Global Oy, as most users in India are well aware of the Nokia brand. Iconic phones such as Nokia 3310, N95, 5110 are still treasured by users in India.

Even the Nokia X6 is likely found good traction in India provided the company retails the device with an aggressive price similar to rival brand Xiaomi.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

