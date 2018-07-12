For the past several days, HMD Global Oy had been teasing the Nokia X5 launch but when the D-Day came on July 12, the company unexpectedly called-off the unveiling event.

The company's Weibo handle posted an apology to the fans but did not disclose the reason behind the cancellation of the Nokia X5 launch event. It has promised to reveal the new venue and the date details soon.

Nokia X5: All you need to know

Nokia X5 is said to come with the same design language as the company's popular Nokia X6, but differ in terms of internal hardware. The upcoming phone is expected to come with 5.86-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with iPhone X-like notch and a 19:9 display aspect ratio.

Inside, it will house a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek processor, dual 13MP cameras on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front, a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. Also, like all Nokia phones, it will come with pure Android OS (Oreo) and will be eligible to get the upcoming Android P later this year.

Word on the street is that the HMD Global will launch the Nokia X5 in global regions on a later date, but with Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker.

In a related development, HMD Global Oy's Nokia X6 global launch is scheduled to kick-off in Hong Kong on July 19. It is said to be retailed as the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Fans will be hoping that there won't be any issue like Nokia X5 launch cancellation.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on the top, which also happens to house a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature.

On the rear side, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It boasts top-notch Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Even the 16MP front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

