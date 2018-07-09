After a successful launch of the Nokia X6, HMD Global Oy is all set to unveil the new X5 series later this week in China.

The Nokia X5 promotional posters have popped up in several retail stores (similar to the one below) in China, confirming it will break covers on July 11. The phone is said to come in two storage variants—32GB and 64GB—for ¥799 (approx. $121/€103/Rs 8,307) and ¥999 (approx. $151/€129/Rs 10,386), respectively, reported Giz China.

As per recent reports, Nokia X5, as the name suggests, is said to be a watered-down version of the Nokia X6. The new phone is expected to come with 5.86-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with Apple iPhone X-like notch and a 19:9 display aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will come packed with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, dual 13MP cameras on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front, and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Additionally, like all Nokia phones, it will come with pure Android Oreo OS and will be eligible to get the upcoming Android P later this year.

Going by the specs, Nokia X5 looks like a promising budget phone and might repeat the success of the Nokia X6. Rumours are rife that HMD Global will launch the Nokia X5 in global regions on a later date, but with the Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker.

Even the Nokia X6 is slated to make international debut later this month on July 19 in Hong Kong as Nokia 6.1 Plus.

For those unaware, Nokia 6.1 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with a metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under the hood, it is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

The highlight of the device is its photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene.

The phone is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Even the 16MP front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media.

